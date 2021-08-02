International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $18.75 on Monday. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

