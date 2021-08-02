International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.40 Million

Brokerages expect that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will report sales of $103.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.80 million. International Money Express posted sales of $85.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $417.50 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $451.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 48.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IMXI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of IMXI stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,799. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.47. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in International Money Express by 29.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,823,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,382,000 after purchasing an additional 648,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Money Express by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 168,512 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in International Money Express by 99.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,077,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 536,977 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in International Money Express by 18.8% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 976,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 154,531 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in International Money Express by 16.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 572,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 82,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

