Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on IKTSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC upgraded Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upgraded Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of IKTSY traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,001. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.4463 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.30%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

