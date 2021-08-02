Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Lifted by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 382.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $991.46 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $633.29 and a 1 year high of $995.09. The firm has a market cap of $117.73 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $905.59.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 4,004 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.26, for a total transaction of $3,872,909.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,654.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,762 shares of company stock worth $38,138,113 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.26.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

