Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 77,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMT opened at $26.39 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $26.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.028 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

