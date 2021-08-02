Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,606 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.14% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $10,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEY. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $653,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,281,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $20.22 on Monday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.