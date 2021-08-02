Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 690,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,383,000 after buying an additional 327,985 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 38,947 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 338,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after purchasing an additional 49,306 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 151,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 31,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 143,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $85.67 on Monday. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $125.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.90.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

