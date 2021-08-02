Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE: WDO) in the last few weeks:

7/22/2021 – Wesdome Gold Mines was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/16/2021 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$11.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$14.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian from C$15.75 to C$14.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$12.75 to C$14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE:WDO traded down C$0.17 on Monday, reaching C$12.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,532. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$7.78 and a 1-year high of C$15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.03.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$45.97 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 1.0072629 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total transaction of C$487,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,456 shares in the company, valued at C$1,809,678.64. Also, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total value of C$1,008,317.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$666,705.60.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

