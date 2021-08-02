Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.780-$3.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:CSR traded up $1.40 on Monday, reaching $91.40. 60,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,555. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $94.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.57.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 3.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.50.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.