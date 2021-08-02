Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will report ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.31). Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 143.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $549,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,698.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,540 in the last ninety days. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,142,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,717 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,918,000 after buying an additional 1,145,403 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $44,960,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $42,994,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,837,000 after buying an additional 487,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,820. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

