IPG Photonics (IPGP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect IPG Photonics to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 1.200-1.500 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $1.20-1.50 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect IPG Photonics to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $218.16 on Monday. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $149.51 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.15. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.75.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,979,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,161,153.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,399 shares of company stock worth $8,694,021. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

