IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$40.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.52 million.IRadimed also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.160-$0.170 EPS.

NASDAQ IRMD traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $33.66. 25,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,729. IRadimed has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $414.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. IRadimed had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 1.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IRadimed will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRadimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 19,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $641,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,907 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $108,692.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,812.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,296,651. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.