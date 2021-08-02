IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.61 Million

Equities research analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will announce $11.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.70 million and the lowest is $11.52 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $6.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year sales of $50.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.46 million to $50.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $60.73 million, with estimates ranging from $60.26 million to $61.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The company had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRIX. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 15,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,103. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $103.07 million, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRIX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 43,323 shares during the period. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

