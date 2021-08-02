iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stake Lowered by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:FLOT remained flat at $$50.80 during trading hours on Monday. 479,796 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.