iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Update

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the June 30th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ GNMA opened at $50.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.06. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $51.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNMA. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000.

