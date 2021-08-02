iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Holdings Reduced by LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 9.3% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. owned 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $15,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $115.81. The stock had a trading volume of 43,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,496. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $77.36 and a 1 year high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

