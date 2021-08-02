iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Increased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $110.26 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

