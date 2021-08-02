iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after buying an additional 1,751,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,796,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,422,000 after buying an additional 225,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,219,000 after buying an additional 989,433 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,365,000 after buying an additional 141,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,244,000 after buying an additional 169,839 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.11. 121,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,344. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

