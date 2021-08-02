iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Sold by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,152 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned about 0.79% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $11,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYC opened at $78.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.30. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 12-month low of $57.88 and a 12-month high of $79.73.

