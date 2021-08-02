iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) is First Citizens Financial Corp’s 9th Largest Position

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. iShares US Financials ETF makes up 3.6% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,315,000 after acquiring an additional 666,334 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter.

IYF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.28. 40,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,603. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.76. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $83.82.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

