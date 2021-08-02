Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Itau Unibanco on NYSE have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The company is focused on building strategies, along with its digitization moves, to expand its operations in Brazil and abroad. It has been diversifying loan composition, with focus on origination of products, lower risks and more guarantees. Also, its balance sheet position is solid, which makes Itau Unibanco less likely to default on interest and debt obligations if the economic situation worsens. Diversification of the company's product mix and improving credit quality is commendable. However, persistently rising costs due to investments in digitalization of its services and focus to enhance customers’ satisfaction are likely to deter bottom-line expansion. Further, stressed conditions in Brazilian economy and intense competition are concerning.”

NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.0029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,494,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $922,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,386,503 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,451,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 30.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,556,000 after buying an additional 8,397,697 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,728,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1,864.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,360,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

