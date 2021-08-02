ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $644.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to post sales of $644.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $627.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $663.00 million. ITT reported sales of $514.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. started coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 71,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 32,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ITT by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 746,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,909,000 after buying an additional 55,005 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ITT by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $223,809,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

ITT opened at $97.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. ITT has a 1 year low of $56.49 and a 1 year high of $101.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

