IVERIC bio (ISEE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect IVERIC bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ISEE opened at $8.63 on Monday. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISEE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

