Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Sells $1,481,250.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of JBL traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.13. 968,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,173. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $79,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $94,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Jabil by 90.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBL. raised their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

