James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Short Interest Up 35.4% in July

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the June 30th total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
NYSE:JHX traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,241. James Hardie Industries has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.95.
James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.
James Hardie Industries Company Profile
James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.
