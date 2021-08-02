James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Holdings Raised by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 106.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of James River Group worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1,698.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $36.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.27.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $182.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million. Equities analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.