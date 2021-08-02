Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 79,356 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 472.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,356 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Ferroglobe worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in Ferroglobe by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,458,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,852,000 after purchasing an additional 651,292 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,391,000 after buying an additional 289,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 10.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,035,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,036,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,898,000. Institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSM opened at $6.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $361.39 million for the quarter.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

