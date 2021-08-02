Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,596 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

SPSC stock opened at $108.95 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $118.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 87.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.47.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.86.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

