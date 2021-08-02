Jane Street Group LLC Sells 6,529 Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.44% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 255.2% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 613,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after purchasing an additional 440,810 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,666,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,976,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,425,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,850,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEED opened at $26.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $26.59.

