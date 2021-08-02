Jane Street Group LLC Sells 72,696 Shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,696 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of GYLD opened at $14.92 on Monday. Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30.

