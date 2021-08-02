Jane Street Group LLC Takes $391,000 Position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on DESP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of DESP opened at $12.61 on Monday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $51.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP).

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.