Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $743.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will report sales of $743.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $727.29 million to $767.38 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $562.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JAZZ. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.71. 706,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,115. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $108.46 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,806,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

