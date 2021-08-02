Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,200 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,645.63 ($47.63).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,570.50 ($46.65) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,460.46. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,607 ($47.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £83.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 44.59 ($0.58) per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.46%.

In other Diageo news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total transaction of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11 shares of company stock worth $37,242.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

