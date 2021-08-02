Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SNV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

NYSE:SNV opened at $40.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,976,000 after buying an additional 463,677 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,707,000 after acquiring an additional 32,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,851,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,452,000 after buying an additional 81,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,218,000 after purchasing an additional 79,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,753,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

