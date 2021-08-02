Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Janus Henderson Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Janus Henderson Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on JHG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $41.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.06.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1,836.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

