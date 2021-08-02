Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Trend Micro Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Trend Micro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trend Micro’s FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $420.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.44 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trend Micro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Trend Micro stock opened at $52.42 on Monday. Trend Micro has a one year low of $46.39 and a one year high of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.16.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.