Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Visteon in a report released on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

VC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $114.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 111.81 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.65. Visteon has a 1-year low of $64.22 and a 1-year high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Visteon by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 3.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Visteon by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Visteon by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

