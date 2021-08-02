Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Navient Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Navient in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.45.

NAVI opened at $20.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.29.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Navient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Navient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

