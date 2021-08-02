Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Short Interest Update

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JNPKF traded up $6.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.06.
