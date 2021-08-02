JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 81.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,030 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in JFrog were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FROG. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $50,985,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in JFrog by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,467,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,848,000 after buying an additional 825,530 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JFrog by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,599,000 after buying an additional 567,595 shares during the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in JFrog by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,617,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in JFrog by 2,280.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after buying an additional 375,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

Shares of FROG opened at $43.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.01. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -292.13.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.70.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.