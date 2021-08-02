JMP Securities Boosts PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target to $98.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PJT. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.75.

NYSE PJT opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.17. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.95.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 247.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at $130,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

