John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth $4,383,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 35.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 77,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 20,381 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,933,000 after acquiring an additional 19,228 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

JBT opened at $146.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.02.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $741,721. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

