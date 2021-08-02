John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the June 30th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund stock opened at $13.33 on Monday. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $13.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

