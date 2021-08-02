Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.640-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.64-2.66 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.35.

JCI stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,910,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.05.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

