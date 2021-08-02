Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.05. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $71.78.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

