Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Purchases 168 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,560. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.35.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

