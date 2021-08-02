Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 43,441 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. FS KKR Capital accounts for approximately 0.9% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSK. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $198,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 58,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after buying an additional 328,761 shares in the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,274. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.74. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

