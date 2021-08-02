Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.15. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $12.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.17 to $13.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.76 to $14.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.83.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JLL traded down $4.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,704. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $227.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

