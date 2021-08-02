JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $52.56

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.56 and last traded at $53.35, with a volume of 5056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.45.

Several analysts have weighed in on YY shares. TheStreet downgraded JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

Get JOYY alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. JOYY had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $643.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 89.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,517,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $235,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,380 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,506,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in JOYY by 40.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,257,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,610,000 after acquiring an additional 654,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in JOYY in the first quarter valued at about $45,758,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in JOYY in the first quarter valued at about $31,838,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.