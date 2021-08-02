JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $103.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $150.00.

IRBT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.33.

Get iRobot alerts:

IRBT stock opened at $87.50 on Thursday. iRobot has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.13.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iRobot will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.